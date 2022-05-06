Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,966,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 2,332,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 357.5 days.
Innovent Biologics stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.
