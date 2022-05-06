Cormark Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 886,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 385,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.