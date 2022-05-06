Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.03. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

