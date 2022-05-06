Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million.
Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
