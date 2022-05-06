Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

