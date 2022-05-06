Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $391.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.