Desjardins Comments on Choice Properties REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$328.05 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

