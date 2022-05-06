B. Riley Weighs in on ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of ON stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

