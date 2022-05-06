Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $22.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.06.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

FANG stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

