Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.26. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,167 shares of company stock valued at $47,607,361. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

