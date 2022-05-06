Financial Analysis: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) vs. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 266.91% 4.08% 2.91% ON Semiconductor 20.13% 39.97% 18.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 7.06 $2.12 billion $47.70 2.91 ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.56 $1.01 billion $3.26 16.94

Silicon Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON Semiconductor. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 3 5 0 2.63 ON Semiconductor 1 6 17 1 2.72

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $197.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $70.16, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Silicon Laboratories on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

