Contrasting Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) & Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.42% 16.43% 7.62% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Constellation Brands pays out -1,533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Brands and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.53 billion 5.64 -$40.40 million ($0.18) -1,587.06 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.09 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

