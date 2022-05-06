Critical Contrast: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -41.55% -63.31% -24.16% PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96%

Cerus has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cerus and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

PolyPid has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 263.16%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Cerus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $130.86 million 6.50 -$54.38 million ($0.31) -15.48 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.26

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerus beats PolyPid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

