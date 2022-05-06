Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.