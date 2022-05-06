Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.05 million, a PE ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brightcove by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brightcove by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

