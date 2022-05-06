Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

