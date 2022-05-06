Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to “Hold”

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 7.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.72. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.