Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to “Buy”

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATRS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

