StockNews.com Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $721.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.