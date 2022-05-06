The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $49.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

