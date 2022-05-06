The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $49.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $51.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
