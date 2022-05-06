Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

