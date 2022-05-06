ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.