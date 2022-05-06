Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 29.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.