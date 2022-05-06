Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

ABSI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Absci has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.