Credit Suisse Group Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $418.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.35.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.