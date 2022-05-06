Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Hold

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

