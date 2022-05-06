StockNews.com Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

