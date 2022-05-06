StockNews.com Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.
In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.