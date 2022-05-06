Craig Hallum Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.
Shares of AMD opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.45. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
