Craig Hallum Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Shares of AMD opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.45. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

