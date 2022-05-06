Mizuho Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $160.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
