Mizuho Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $160.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

