Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Resources by 559.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Resources by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Resources by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

