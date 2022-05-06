Northland Securities Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Market Perform

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 807,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

