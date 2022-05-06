Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Sell

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 318,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 541,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,090,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 373,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 671,371 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

