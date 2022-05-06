Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

AKAM opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

