Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGRX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.40.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

