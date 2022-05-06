WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

