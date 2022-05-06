Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 735 ($9.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Shore Capital cut shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 508 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 485.63. The stock has a market cap of £102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

