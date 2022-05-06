FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issued By KeyCorp

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.67. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

