Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 146,886 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinite Group (IMCI)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.