Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 146,886 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

