Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.68

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $12.04. Inpex shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 12,061 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.