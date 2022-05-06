Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.84

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and traded as high as $26.97. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 46,956 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.