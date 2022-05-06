Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.81. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 68,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$43.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Mirasol Resources news, Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,651,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,857.13. Also, Director John Tognetti bought 43,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,777.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,470 shares in the company, valued at C$7,624,610.33. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 254,353 shares of company stock valued at $166,386.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

