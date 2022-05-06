Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.81. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 68,500 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$43.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
