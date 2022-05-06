Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.60. Hypera shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 24,373 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.73.
About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.