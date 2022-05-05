CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

