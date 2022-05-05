Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 228 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Lumentum by 7.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.