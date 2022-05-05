Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,481 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,592,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

