Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,180 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.44 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50.

