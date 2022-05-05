Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,383 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

PWR stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

