Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,128,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,601,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

