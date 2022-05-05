Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

