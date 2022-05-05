Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.24% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after buying an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter.

SBGI stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

